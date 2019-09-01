'Produce X 101's Lee Se jin boasts flower boy visuals for 'The Star' pictorial and interview

Lee Se Jin has taken on the flower boy concept for the latest issue of Korean celebrity magazine 'The Star'!

The former 'Produce X 101' contestant is the focus of a piece in the magazine's September issue entitled 'Boy With Flowers.' In the images, he is a striking visual in a romantic 'boyfriend look' complete with a crisp wardrobe and an assortment of bright flowers.



"This was my first pictorial, and I really enjoyed the concept and everything," he told the magazine in the accompanying interview. "I majored in stage costuming, so I have always tended to have a lot of interest in fashion and beauty."



Originally an actor, Lee Se Jin explained that he had auditioned for 'Produce X 101' in hopes that he would be able to show a different side. He also added that the season's 'national chairman' Lee Dong Wook took good care of the contestants and was able to give him strength through his words.



"At first, it was really difficult to get close to him, but once we knew him, he turned out to have a completely different charm to him [than we thought]," he added. "After the concept evaluations, he said 'You worked really hard' and gave each one of us a hug, and I was very moved by it."

When asked if he felt burdened during his time on the program, Se Jin explained that he had difficulties at first trying to show his own charms when up against the large amount of talented trainees, adding that it felt as if he was competing with his own self-confidence at times.



"Even though it was said that we were evaluated by rank, you cannot objectively evaluate someone's charm. Because everyone has their own charming point," he added.

During the interview, he also touched upon Marimong, his popular collection of small handmade dolls that has become a popular search on portal sites since he first began appearing on the program.





"A while back, I was trying to find something cute that I could make, and began making Marimongs. They are a product that I began selling through an online shop after receiving good feedback when I uploaded them onto my social media," he commented before adding that 10% of every purchase is donated to an animal protection organization.



Meanwhile, he wrapped up the interview by stating that appearing on 'Produce X 101' gave him a lot of special gifts, particularly the opportunity to meet a lot of precious people in his life like other contestants, the production staff, and fans.



Check out Lee Se Jin's images from 'The Star' below!

