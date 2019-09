MAMAMOO's Whee In has dropped another concept image.

On September 2, Whee In unveiled an impressive concept photo, where the idol is seen with a wet hair style in the night. In a few days, Whee In will release her solo album 'Soar', with a title song produced by Bumkey. Check out her first concept photo as well, if you haven't!

Stay tuned for the full release of the song on September 4 at 6 PM KST.