Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

8

2

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

CLC reveals three new lyric spoilers for 'Devil'

AKP STAFF

CLC has released more lyric spoilers for their comeback single.

On September 2, CLC dropped three more conceptual images that contained parts of the new lyrics. Titled "Devil", the song exudes frighteningly vengeful vibes, with the words being:

"How dare you wag your tail*, I can see through your shrewd ways
(*to make an advance at someone)

"You can cry and beg for mercy all you want, but I won't bat an eyelid"

"Nothing will get through me now, you've already crossed the line"


Check out some more previously released lyric spoilers from CLC! The song "Devil" will be officially released on September 6.

  1. CLC
0 829 Share 80% Upvoted
FTISLAND To Make Comeback In September
4 hours ago   4   3,178
X1
X1 to become a new face of SUBWAY® Korea
14 hours ago   10   9,482

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND