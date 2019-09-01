CLC reveals three new lyric spoilers for 'Devil'

CLC has released more lyric spoilers for their comeback single.

On September 2, CLC dropped three more conceptual images that contained parts of the new lyrics. Titled "Devil", the song exudes frighteningly vengeful vibes, with the words being:

"How dare you wag your tail*, I can see through your shrewd ways"

(*to make an advance at someone)



"You can cry and beg for mercy all you want, but I won't bat an eyelid"

"Nothing will get through me now, you've already crossed the line"



Check out some more previously released lyric spoilers from CLC! The song "Devil" will be officially released on September 6.

