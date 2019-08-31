Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

MAMAMOO's Whee In is an elegant beauty in concept photo for 'Soar'

Whee In has released the first concept photo for 'Soar'.

'Soar' is this MAMAMOO vocalist's upcoming solo album, featuring the title track "Let's Break Up" (literal translation) produced by Bumkey. In this new concept image, Whee In is wearing a light-colored evening gown and posing elegantly to face the viewer. In the corner, you can read the word "soar" written in beautiful cursive form.

Check out Whee In's previous Prologue videos for 'Soar', with the most recent one taking you through the process of the idol's trajectory as an artist.

Stay tuned for more until the official release on September 4!

