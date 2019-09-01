Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Goo Hye Sun wishes to 'bid farewell' after her final essay publication

Multi-artist Goo Hye Sun has left a 'good-bye' message on social media.

On September 1, Goo Hye Sun took to Instagram and left a series of posts, including a rather cryptic message apparently directed at Ahn Jae Hyun, a photo of her pets, followed by a farewell message to her fans. With an image of a prologue excerpt from her essay book, she wrote:

"Hello, this is Goo Hye Sun. Ahead of the publication of my essay book 'I Am Your Pet Companion', I wish to bid farewell to you all. I was sincerely grateful for all the interest and love you gave me so far, and through those efforts I was able to achieve my dreams. Be healthy and be happy in the future. I love you. From Goo Hye Sun."



Furthermore, the excerpt from the prologue speaks of one's love for pet companions, starting off with the phrase: "I do not know what love is and I do not believe in it. But, the only existence I could say 'I love you, I loved you, I will love you' to is my pet companion."

Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun are still involved in a public divorce controversy that erupted mid-August. Currently, netizens are wondering what Goo Hye Sun meant by her 'final farewell' in this latest post. Stay tuned for updates.

Is this her retirement statement? I hope it is and nothing else 🙏🏻

girl, don't let some ugly diminish you. a man can be the most handsome man on earth and still be ugly in his heart

just start over. youre very talented

continue to do art, remarry and live happily

