Weki Meki's Kim Do Yeon reveals she suffers from fainting spells

Weki Meki's Kim Do Yeon revealed she suffers from fainting spells.



On the September 4th installment of Mnet's 'TMI News', Weki Meki's Choi Yoo Jung and Kim Do Yeon featured as guests. Choi Yoo Jung shared, "My joints aren't good. That's why when the pain gets really bad I get pain medication injections into my joints," surprising the 'TMI News' MC panel.



Kim Do Yeon then expressed, "I'm currently suffering from vasovagal syncope. When the symptoms flair up, I have to sit down because if I keep standing, I can faint. The symptoms get worse when I'm doing an extreme diet." Vasovagal syncope is a sudden drop in heart rate and blood pressure that leads to fainting, and it's often caused by a stressful trigger.



Hopefully, the Weki Meki members can take better care of their health.



