JTBC's '5bros' featuring EXO's Baekhyun, Kim Jong Kook, and more reveals official trailer for episode 1!

JTBC's upcoming variety show '5bros' has finally released the trailer for episode 1!



As previously reported, '5bros' (literal title: 'Five Cranky Brothers') will be airing its pilot episode during the Chuseok holiday, which is usually the time networks tend to air TV pilots and gauge viewer reception in South Korea. The 5 "cranky" and unique cast members will gather together to talk about life. Seo Jang Hoon, Park Joon Hyung, and Kim Jong Kook will provide an older perspective as the "hyung" line, while Baekhyun and Joo Woo Jae are expected to give a younger take on topics.



In the preview clip above, the '5bros' members discuss their shower and bathroom habits and their favorite athletes. A mysterious guest also makes an entrance at the end.



'5bros' premieres on September 12 at 11PM KST. Do you think you'll watch it?

