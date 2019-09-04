Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

4

2

Variety
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 39 minutes ago

JTBC's '5bros' featuring EXO's Baekhyun, Kim Jong Kook, and more reveals official trailer for episode 1!

AKP STAFF

JTBC's upcoming variety show '5bros' has finally released the trailer for episode 1!

As previously reported, '5bros' (literal title: 'Five Cranky Brothers') will be airing its pilot episode during the Chuseok holiday, which is usually the time networks tend to air TV pilots and gauge viewer reception in South Korea. The 5 "cranky" and unique cast members will gather together to talk about life. Seo Jang Hoon, Park Joon Hyung, and Kim Jong Kook will provide an older perspective as the "hyung" line, while Baekhyun and Joo Woo Jae are expected to give a younger take on topics.

In the preview clip above, the '5bros' members discuss their shower and bathroom habits and their favorite athletes. A mysterious guest also makes an entrance at the end.

'5bros' premieres on September 12 at 11PM KST. Do you think you'll watch it?

  1. EXO
  2. Baekhyun
  3. Seo Jang Hoon
  4. Kim Jong Kook
  5. 5BROS
  6. JOO-WOO-JAE
2 769 Share 67% Upvoted

0

DG2522,097 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

Baekhyun is finally the maknae. 😁 I'm looking forward to it, he can finally try to show his variety skills. 💕

Share

0

Kkkpopvvv145 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

lol Baekhyun is gonna be hilarious

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

2NE1, CL
CL possibly hinting at comeback
9 hours ago   6   2,354

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND