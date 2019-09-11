Check out which albums and singles were certified 'Platinum' by Gaon's certification system for September

On September 12, Gaon chart's certification system updated its list of album sales, downloads, and streaming certifications for the month of September.

First off, joining the 'Double Platinum' category for surpassing a total of 500,000 albums sold are EXO's Baekhyun with 'City Lights' and Kang Daniel with 'Color on Me'. In addition, EXO-SC's 'What a Life' and NCT Dream's 'We Boom' have also been listed as 'Platinum' certified, for surpassing 250,000 sales.



In downloads, a total of 3 new singles received 'Platinum' certifications for surpassing 2.5 million downloads on major Korean music platforms - IU's "BBIBBI", TWICE's "Dance The Night Away", and Ben's "Love, ing".

Finally, in streaming, singles such as Kim Chung Ha's "Gotta Go", Kassy's "The Day Was Beautiful", Anne-Marie's "2002", and more received 'Platinum' certifications for reaching 100 million streams. Congratulations to all!