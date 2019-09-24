23

Posted by beansss

SuperM confirmed to hold debut showcase in Hollywood, airing live worldwide

South Korea's SM Entertainment and the U.S.A's Capitol Music Group will be joining hands to host upcoming super K-Pop group SuperM's grand debut showcase, 'SuperM: Live From Capitol Records in Hollywood'!

Set to take place on October 5 outdoors at the Capitol Records Tower in Hollywood, California, SuperM's debut showcase will be a chance for the group to perform their debut tracks live for the first time ever. The entire showcase will also air live worldwide via YouTube, appealing to fans watching from all corners of the globe.

Tickets for SuperM's Hollywood debut showcase are free to the public. You can reserve yours now via SuperM's official website, here

Meanwhile, SM Entertainment's super K-Pop boy group SuperM - made up of Taemin, Baekhyun, Kai, Taeyong, Mark, Lucas, and Ten - is set to debut on October 4 with their 1st mini album, also called 'SuperM'. 

I wish them only the best.

SM is not playing around but I too feel this is so forced and hopes it pays off!

