EVERGLOW take home their first ever #1 trophy since debut on this week's 'The Show' with 'Adios'!

Rookie girl group EVERGLOW took home the honor of their first ever music show win since debut, on this week's episode of SBS MTV's 'The Show'!

The first place nominees for this week's 'The Show' aired on September 24 included CLC with "Devil", EVERGLOW with "Adios", and Dreamcatcher with "Deja Vu". In the end, the first place trophy went to EVERGLOW!

The girls were more than shocked to hear that they won their first ever music show trophy since debut, thanking all of their company staff as well as their fans. Check out EVERGLOW's winning speech above, as well as their performance of "Adios" below!