Jung Se Woon takes on classic ballad in OST Part.2 for JTBC drama 'Joseon Marriage Agency'

Singer/song-writer Jung Se Woon has switched gears into a classic ballad vocalist for his latest OST titled "You", for ongoing JTBC drama 'Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency'.

OST Part.2 of the ongoing drama series, Jung Se Woon's "You" exactly portrays the pains of the story's male lead Lee Soo (played by Kim Min Jae) as he watches over a woman scorned by love. In the OST track, Jung Se Woon flawlessly transitions between moments of quiet emotion and bursts of high notes to capture the inner turmoil of the male lead with a melodic ballad.

Meanwhile, also starring Gong Seung Yeon, Seo Ji Hoon, Park Ji Hoon, and more, JTBC's 'Joseon Marriage Agency' airs every Mondays and Tuesdays at 9:30 PM KST.

