Actor Kim Min joon to marry G-Dragon's sister Kwon Da Mi this October

Actor Kim Min Joon is marrying G-Dragon's sister Kwon Da Mi on October 11. The couple has publicly announced their relationship three months ago.

According to the interview, Kim Min Joon has met G-Dragon while he was out for his vacation from the military. He added he feels bad that he couldn't set the date after G-Dragon's discharge. The couple has first met through a mutual friend and both parents encouraged them to get married before the year ends.

Congratulations to soon to be married couple!

