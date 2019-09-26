Prosecution concludes H.O.T members & their concert production agency did not violate copyright laws

On September 26, H.O.T's concert production and organization company Salt Innovation released an official statement to the press regarding their recent lawsuit against individual 'K', who previously claimed that they held the trademark to H.O.T's group name as well as the group's original logo.

According to Salt Innovation, prosecutors of the Seoul Central District Court concluded a few days ago on September 24 that the concert production agency as well as the H.O.T members faced no charges for violation of copyrights. This lawsuit in question began back in October of last year, when H.O.T attempted to hold their 22nd anniversary concert at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium. 'K' not only filed a lawsuit against H.O.T's concert production agency 'Salt Innovation', but also against individual H.O.T members like Jang Woo Hyuk, for using H.O.T's name, logo, and more.

Salt Innovation also gave the prosecution's reasoning for dismissing 'K's lawsuit, which read, "Contrary to 'K's one-sided claims, the H.O.T members did not violate any copyright laws in holding this full group concert. [Salt Innovation] may have used parts of H.O.T's name and brand in the process of launching this concert, but prosecution has ruled that this is simply usage of one's own name and brand for commercial purposes."

Finally, Salt Innovation revealed that they planned to give their best efforts in H.O.T's remaining civil court trials, in order to bring all issues to a wrap and gear up for H.O.T's full return to promotions.