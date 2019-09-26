IU's label responds to comeback reports

On September 26, several media outlets reported that solo artist IU would be making her long-awaited comeback some time toward the end of next month.

IU's label Kakao M has since stepped up with a response, stating, "It's true that IU is working on her new album, but nothing is confirmed regarding a comeback date or promotion schedules."

If IU decides to return with new music some time next month as earlier reports claimed, this would mark her first comeback in approximately a year. Meanwhile back on September 21, IU successfully wrapped up her 11th anniversary fan meeting, '11 & U (Play, Pause, & U)'.

Are you anticipating IU's first comeback in approximately a year?

