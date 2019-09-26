KBS clarifies rumors regarding a ban on fans from filming idols during 'On The Way To Music Bank'

Over the past few days, rumors have been floating around on various online communities, claiming that starting September 27, KBS2 will be forbidding fans from any video filming during the artists' 'On The Way To Music Bank' walk and greeting.

A post resembling the below notice was spotted being shared on online communities, citing "safety hazards" as well as "violation of artists' rights" as the reasons for the alleged ban on filming. The post also claimed that media reporters would still be able to photograph the artists during their morning greeting.

However, on September 25, KBS2 spoke up regarding the recent rumors with an official notice via 'Music Bank's website. KBS2 reps clarified, "'On The Way To Music Bank' will continue to resume as normal, and photography by press officials as well as fans will continue to be permitted. We also assure that 'On The Way To Music Bank' is not mandatory for the artists, and we are carrying it out so that artists can freely choose to participate in the greeting. We ask that you keep supporting 'On The Way To Music Bank'. Thank you."

Currently, it's unclear whether or not 'Music Bank' will be enforcing any restrictions on filming the artists during 'On The Way To Music Bank'. Netizens commented, "It just sounds like they want to air exclusive footage on their own channel. If they were really worried, they would just cancel the whole event altogether", "Safety? Rights? Please, you just want the money from your own exclusive contents", "Just lose the 'One The Way' already", "Either get rid of it altogether, or have a better 'Photo time' like 'M! Countdown'", "No way this would even work in the first place, they'll try to film in secret any way they can", and more.



Are you a fan of KBS2 'Music Bank's 'On The Way To Music Bank' segment?