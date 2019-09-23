Okasian to feature on The Black Label artist Vince's debut single 'MENNAL'

The Black Label has unveiled more information about Vince's debut single!

On September 23, the agency released a teaser image for "MENNAL" featuring both Vince and the single's featuring rapper Okasian.

Both artists have been at The Black Label, a YG Entertainment subsidiary, for quite some time - with Okasian being signed there since 2017 and Vince having created a number of hit singles as a songwriter there, including Sunmi's "Gashina," G-Dragon's "Super Star," WINNER's "Ah Yeah," and Taeyang's "Wake Me Up."



Meanwhile, Vince's debut single "MENNAL" is set for release on October 2 KST.



Stay tuned for more news about this exciting debut, and check out the teaser image below!