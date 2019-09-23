VICTON talk about starting as a 6-member group

VICTON officially launched promotions as a 6-member group.

The boys had their fanmeet yesterday for the first time as a 6-member group as leader Seungwoo is taking a break from the group to be a part of X1. In their photoshoot with magazine 'Singles', the boys talked about their new start.

Byungchan talked about his 'Produce X 101' experience and said, "I believe it's a new turning point or us. Whenever I went back and forth from the dorms, the hyungs always supported me. They always told me never to get hurt and to do well for their part as well, and that was really big."

VICTON is planning to come back in October-November.