7

6

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens criticize Baek Ye Rin after announcing her leave from JYP + cite previous behavior saying she was rude

AKP STAFF

Artist Baek Ye Rin is receiving criticism after announcing her leave from JYP.

The former 15& member has followed duo member Park Jimin making a heartfelt post stating her gratitude to her former label and J.Y. Park and revealing that she will be starting her own label. However, netizens are saying that JYP is not to blame.

Comments include:

"Park Jimin is another story but seeing Ye Rin's actions over the past years, it's hard to say that JYP is at fault."

"Goodbye."

"She has a celebrity disease."

"Get's a tattoo and does whatever she wants without consulting her label. Fights with her fans on SNS. Why does it matter if you're good at singing if you act like that?"


What do you think? 

  1. Baek Ye Rin
2 9,072 Share 54% Upvoted

4

Tainantiger-31 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Yerin is a professional singer/songwriter who can compete with anyone on the world stage. She is not another K Pop princess. Apparently her separation from JYP was amicable for both parties. Netizens can pound sand........

Share

3

Ohboy696,015 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Why should we blame anyone at all? She wants different things than JYP wants to give her, so they're parting ways. It doesn't have to be deep.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND