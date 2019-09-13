Netizens criticize Baek Ye Rin after announcing her leave from JYP + cite previous behavior saying she was rude

Artist Baek Ye Rin is receiving criticism after announcing her leave from JYP.

The former 15& member has followed duo member Park Jimin making a heartfelt post stating her gratitude to her former label and J.Y. Park and revealing that she will be starting her own label. However, netizens are saying that JYP is not to blame.

Comments include:

"Park Jimin is another story but seeing Ye Rin's actions over the past years, it's hard to say that JYP is at fault."

"Goodbye."

"She has a celebrity disease."

"Get's a tattoo and does whatever she wants without consulting her label. Fights with her fans on SNS. Why does it matter if you're good at singing if you act like that?"





What do you think?