Posted by jennywill

Hongki sings out his soul in a 'live clip vocal version' of 'Quit'

F.T. Island has dropped a 'live clip vocal version' of "Quit" before their comeback.

The band's upcoming mini-album, titled 'ZAPPING', is the boys' comeback in almost a year since their 'What If' in 2018. The title of 'ZAPPING' will be "Quit", a rock song that shows the pain of breaking up. As usual, Hongki's unique shouting vocals will be the charm of the song.

F.T. Island's 'Zapping' and title song "Quit" drops on September 9 KST. Stay tuned for updates! Check out the live vocal clip above as you wait.

MENsplaining863 pts 16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago

Freaking love his voice!

