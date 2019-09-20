86

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Netizens are in awe at 'the King of Visuals' (Siwon, Kang Daniel, Jang Kiyong, Sunghoon, and Cha Eun Woo) all in one place

The Cartier event on September 19th was a gathering of some of the top celebrities in Korea, and netizens are in awe of all the handsome stars gathered in one place together!

Recent shots of Siwon, Kang Daniel, Jang Kiyong, Sunghoon, and Cha Eun Woo have emerged on the internet. They're considered to be the 'King of Visuals' and the group of stars happened to be sitting near each other, resulting in a multiplied aura of charm in the photos.

Netizens have been commenting on the pictures saying:

"Cha Eunwoo's face is so small!"

"Sunghoon is older than all of them but he still shines brightly."

"They're all so good looking..."


Check out more shots of the group below!





  1. Cha Eun Woo
  2. Siwon
  3. Kang Daniel
popularit293 pts 2 days ago 15
2 days ago

idk i feel like im the only one who doesnt find kang daniel that cute

19

elf4ever20758 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

Siwon, Eunwoo and L are so handsome men, their visual is not joke.

