DISPATCH

Han Ye Seul stunned reporters and netizens with her flawless goth makeup look.

The veteran actress showed off a dark lip, pale skin, and a single dot beneath her lower lids, giving her a gorgeous look just in time for Halloween. Han Ye Seul appeared alongside other famous actors for an Alexander Mcqueen event that took place in Seoul on September 20th.

Check out footage of her at the event below!