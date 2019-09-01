Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 33 minutes ago

Netizens are amazed by the Photoshop skills of EXO's fans

Netizens are amazed by the Photoshop skills of EXO's fans. On August 30, a fansite of EXO's Sehun has uploaded photos of him asking for someone to draw in one of his eyes. In the original picture as you can see below, his finger is obstructing his right eye. 

Moments later, other fansites of EXO members responded with perfectly edited images. Netizens are amazed at the quality of the image and the fact that it only took a couple of hours.

Can you tell the image with his both eyes was edited? 

Kkkpopvvv138 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

damn if I saw this picture without the article I would think it's legit. That is some nice skills.

