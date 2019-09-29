EXO's Suho chosen as an ambassador to 'International Film Festival & Awards Macao'

EXO's Suho has been chosen as the ambassador to 'International Film Festival & Awards Macao'.

He'll be the ambassador for the festival that's hitting its 4th year this year. He'll also be at the red carpet of the Busan International Film Festival on October 3rd as the ambassador to the Macao festival. The Macao festival has chosen various directors and actors that represent Asia. He'll be joining the team as a talent ambassador along with Hong Kong actress Carina Lau and Chinese film director Wang Xiaoshuai.

Suho said, "I'm happy to have been chosen as the ambassador to 'International Film Festival & Awards Macao'. I'm already looking forward to it because I think it will be a precious experience for me as an actor. I'll do my best so it can be a festival that we can enjoy with the audience."

The 'International Film Festival & Awards Macao' will be held from December 5th to 10th. Suho will be participating actively in the festival starting with its opening ceremony on December 5th.