Momoland's Yeonwoo reportedly cast in upcoming drama 'Touch'

Momoland's Yeonwoo has reportedly been cast in the upcoming drama 'Touch'.



On September 5, reports revealed Yeonwoo will be playing the role of Jungyoung, a trainee and best friend of main character Han Soo Yeon played by Kim Bo Ra. 'Touch' is a romantic-comedy drama about a top makeup artist Cha Jang Hyuk (played by Joo Sang Wook) who becomes unemployed and trainee Han Soo Yeon who fails to debut after 10 years of practicing.



Yeonwoo is currently filming tvN drama 'Pegasus Market' ('Cheap Cheonrima Mart'), where she'll make her official acting debut as the character Kwon Jina.



Stay tuned for updates on Yeonwoo and 'Touch'.