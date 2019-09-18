Luna openly expresses her happiness about leaving SM on social media

Luna is glad to be out of SM Entertainment and openly expressed it while hosting an Instagram live broadcast.

The superstar vocalist was all smiles as she brightly responded to someone who commented "Congratulations for getting out of SM".







She laughed and replied "Thank you very much" as she and her friend described leaving SM to leaving work for the day, emphasizing that it leaves a "fresh feeling that leaves one happy" and that she is "free".





We're glad to see her healthy and happy.