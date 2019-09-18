Luna openly expresses her happiness about leaving SM on social media

26

Luna is glad to be out of SM Entertainment and openly expressed it while hosting an Instagram live broadcast.

The superstar vocalist was all smiles as she brightly responded to someone who commented "Congratulations for getting out of SM"



She laughed and replied "Thank you very much" as she and her friend described leaving SM to leaving work for the day, emphasizing that it leaves a "fresh feeling that leaves one happy" and that she is "free".


We're glad to see her healthy and happy. 

girl-groupstan3 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Her laugh after saying thank you😂💀 finally she's free

0

Siri1234,054 pts 26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago

This is absolutely the best for the members. They were pretty much non-existent for SM since 2015. Yes Luna did have some solos but she can have them in a different company as well without having to give up on 95% of all the profits.

All in all I wish the all the best. Hopefully Krystal can also get out of SM soon.

