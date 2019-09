TWICE is killing the charts as well as their sales numbers.

Although the group is currently in the midst of promoting their album 'Feel Special', they have reached an important milestone by selling over 100,000 units of their album 'Fancy' in the United States alone.

TWICE's "Fancy" has now sold over 100,000 units in the US (@JYPETWICE). — chart data (@chartdata) September 26, 2019

We look forward to hearing more about their success all over the world!