2

2

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

Lee Seung Gi to take legal action against malicious commenters

AKP STAFF

Lee Seung Gi will be taking action against malicious comments.

His label said, "We decided that the level of malicious comments and haters about Lee Seung Gi has reached a point where we cannot just stay idly by." The last time that Hook Entertainment took action was in July 2016, and they have also submitted documentation on malicious comments on September 26th.

The label said, "We will continue to monitor malicious comments and take legal action against those who are continuously spreading rumors about our artist. We are letting you know once again that we will not be lenient."

  1. Lee Seung Gi
1 2,283 Share 50% Upvoted

0

Yanderedan792 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

"Search ForDuplicates"

Share
2NE1, Dara
Dara stuns her fans with her new look
10 hours ago   36   55,848
2NE1, Dara
Dara stuns her fans with her new look
10 hours ago   36   55,848
DAY6
Is DAY6 coming back soon?
7 hours ago   2   3,990

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND