Lee Seung Gi to take legal action against malicious commenters

Lee Seung Gi will be taking action against malicious comments.

His label said, "We decided that the level of malicious comments and haters about Lee Seung Gi has reached a point where we cannot just stay idly by." The last time that Hook Entertainment took action was in July 2016, and they have also submitted documentation on malicious comments on September 26th.

The label said, "We will continue to monitor malicious comments and take legal action against those who are continuously spreading rumors about our artist. We are letting you know once again that we will not be lenient."