Lee Se Jin confirms encore fanmeet in October

Lee Se Jin will be meeting his fans again through his encore fanmeet.

He held 'The Sejin' on August 18th. Even back then, he was going to only have one show, but so man fans wanted to see him that he added a second show. Now, because his fans want to see him so much, he'll be holding the encore fanmeeting to 'The Sejin' in October.

The encore fanemet will not only repeat some of the things from his August fanmeet, but also have a lot of new stages for his fans to enjoy.

Tickets will go on sale on September 26th at 8PM KST on Melon Ticket.