Kim So Hyun is a lovely bob-cut, Joseon-era girl in still cuts for KBS2 drama 'Tale of Nokdu'

KBS2's upcoming Mon-Tues drama 'Joseon Romantic Comedy - Tale of Nokdu' has released new, individual still cuts of the lovely female lead, Kim So Hyun!

In 'Tale of Nokdu', Kim So Hyun plays the role of a rebellious courtesan-in-training, Dong Dong Joo. The character boasts a trademark hairstyle of an out-of-the-ordinary, bob-cut in the Joseon era, as she lives her day to day rebelling against her training. While Dong Dong Joo may be terrible at all things that courtesans need to know how to do like singing and dancing, she's great with her hands and with tools.

Meanwhile, 'Tale of Nokdu' also starring Jang Dong Yoon as a man who goes undercover dressed as a woman into the village of widowers, premieres this September 30 at 10 PM KST!