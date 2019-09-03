Akdong Musician reportedly gearing up for comeback

According to an exclusive report on September 4, sibling duo Akdong Musician is finally gearing up for a comeback.

If true, this will mark Akdong Musician's first comeback as a duo after approximately 2 years and 2 months, as well as their first comeback since Chanhyuk's discharge from mandatory military service.

Insiders say that the Akdong Musician members are currently in the final stages of their comeback preparations, with aims to release either by the end of September or the beginning of October. Meanwhile, back on August 31, Akdong Musician showcased an unreleased song for the first time ever during their performance at the 'Someday Festival', titled "Let's Take Some Time".

Do you want to hear new music from Akdong Musician ASAP?

