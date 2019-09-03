Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

IU, Yeo Jin Goo, & cast of 'Hotel Del Luna' departing for reward vacation in Bangkok today

According to tvN representatives on September 4, the cast and crew of recently ended drama 'Hotel Del Luna' including IU, Yeo Jin Goo, and more will be departing for their reward vacation on this day!

The trending drama series recently came to an end this weekend with an average viewership rating of 12%, after starting off at 7.3% during episode 1. The cast and crew members will be enjoying a reward vacation in Bangkok, Thailand, to celebrate the end of the series. 

Did you catch the ending of tvN's 'Hotel Del Luna'?

Guesstar
48 minutes ago

A well deserved holiday reward for the whole cast & crew! Maybe they'll be staying at the ‘Full Moon Beach Resort’ (it does exist) if they decided to detour to Phuket, and partake in the ‘Full Moon Party’ in Koh Phangan too...... ʅ(́◡◝)ʃ

