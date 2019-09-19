1

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Jung Se Woon releases moving teaser image for 'DAY' mini album

AKP STAFF

Jung Se Woon has released a moving teaser image for his upcoming mini album 'DAY'.

In the teaser clip below, the singer-songwriter sits in a sunflower field as he holds an umbrella, giving fans an idea of his album's concept. Jung Se Woon's next teaser releases on September 20, while the full album drops on October 2 KST.

Stay tuned for updates! 

  1. Jung Se Woon
0 339 Share 100% Upvoted
Saturday
Saturday blow it up in 'BByong' MV
2 hours ago   5   1,148
LABOUM
LABOUM light up gardens in 'Firework' MV
2 hours ago   3   1,137
Kim Tae Hee, Rain
Kim Tae Hee and Rain just had their second child
8 hours ago   24   54,154
LABOUM
LABOUM light up gardens in 'Firework' MV
2 hours ago   3   1,137

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND