Jung Se Woon has released a moving teaser image for his upcoming mini album 'DAY'.
In the teaser clip below, the singer-songwriter sits in a sunflower field as he holds an umbrella, giving fans an idea of his album's concept. Jung Se Woon's next teaser releases on September 20, while the full album drops on October 2 KST.
Stay tuned for updates!
1
0
Posted by1 hour ago
Jung Se Woon releases moving teaser image for 'DAY' mini album
Jung Se Woon has released a moving teaser image for his upcoming mini album 'DAY'.
0 339 Share 100% Upvoted
Log in to comment