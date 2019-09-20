5

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 34 minutes ago

Jessi responds to controversy surrounding airport outfit

Jessi responded to the controversy surrounding her airport outfit. 

On September 20, Jessi was spotted at the airport before flying out to Thailand for the 'K-Crush Concert', but her revealing outfit has caused some controversy. The rapper wore a large white t-shirt over black shorts, but some are saying she only wore underwear underneath the shirt. 

She then posted a now-deleted video on Instagram with the message, "They are legging shorts," adding, "Btw thank you Thailand for the warm welcome."

In other news, Jessi will be dropping her new single on September 23. It's her first release since signing with P Nation.

  1. (Jessica H.o.) Jessi
k_enthusiast-598 pts 27 minutes ago 1
27 minutes ago

Is she going to the beach or to the airport?

-2

Siri1234,070 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

Seriously what is wrong with these women? If your butt is showing in public then it is clearly not okay to wear those. Geez...

