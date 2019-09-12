6

Posted by beansss

Jessica to release new Japanese single album 'Call Me Before You Sleep', including a Korean version

On September 12, Japanese media outlets confirmed news of Jessica's newest solo single album, 'Call Me Before You Sleep'!

The upcoming single album will be released physically in Japan this October 9, containing a Japanese version title track "Call Me Before You Sleep" feat. Elly, and a Korean version "Call Me Before You Sleep" feat. Giriboy. A few days prior to the single album release, Jessica plans on greeting fans at her Tokyo fan meeting 'XOXO Jessica Jung Fan Meeting' on October 2. Fans will be able to see Jessica performing her upcoming single live, for the first time ever. 

Furthermore, rookie girl group GWSN will be performing as the opening act for Jessica's 'XOXO' fan meeting. 

She should stick to her business because she’s too old to be an idol.

