Karata Erika shares her thoughts on filming 'Arthdal Chronicles Part 3'

Back on September 7, Japanese actress Karata Erika made her first appearance as Karika in tvN's 'Arthdal Chronicles Part 3'!

The character Karika will be introducing a dramatic change in dynamic in the ongoing 'Arthdal Chronicles' storyline, as the chief of the Momo clan. As the chief of a clan which believes that one must pay back favors from others even at the risk of one's life, Karika will be playing a key role in aiding Eunseom (Song Joong Ki) on his journey to Arthdal.

After last week's premiere of 'Arthdal Chronicles Part 3', Karata Erika relayed her thoughts on taking part in filming for the series, stating, "The character Karika was a new challenge. I did my best to practice action filming, swordsmanship, horseback riding, and Korean in the time that I was given. Once the filming date approached closer, I worked hard to understand the character and the script, and also thought deeply about her voice and movements. On the filming set, I thought, 'Let's enjoy it as much as I can and not succumb to the pressure.'"

She also added on, "As I was a fan of 'Arthdal Chronicles' parts 1 and 2, I worried a lot about whether or not the viewers would accept me and Karika. I am happy to have received so much more love and attention than I'd hoped for, and I feel relieved. I wish to continue promoting actively in Korea. Please enjoy 'Arthdal Chronicles' until the end. Thank you."

Are you watching 'Arthdal Chronicles Part 3'?

