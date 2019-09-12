Seventeen's Seungkwan amazes fans with his bold approach to earning variety appearances

Seventeen member Seungkwan's bold, outgoing approach to earning variety show appearances has netizens applauding!

Netizens noted that despite his young age (22), Seungkwan has showcased a very forward approach when it comes to getting his name out there on TV variety programs, based on some past stories below:

Back in 2018, when Seungkwan received the 'Rookie Award' during MBC's 'Entertainment Awards' as a rookie variety star, the idol spotted a table full of staff from another popular MBC program, 'Point of Omniscient Interference'. Seungkwan revealed that he approached the table "undercover" in order to greet the staff members formally, and also said to them, "Please allow [Seventeen] to appear on the show one day... Well, I'll be going then."



As a result, the Seventeen boys were able to guest on 'Point of Omniscient Interference' as a full group, along with their manager!

Earlier this month, Seventeen fans were also stoked at the news that members Seungkwan, Junghan, Joshua, and Mingyu would be appearing as guests on Comedy TV's 'Delicious Guys' ahead of their comeback. It turns out, a few days prior to the news, Seungkwan wrote on Twitter as follows: "Hello~ This is Seventeen's Seungkwan hehe. We are making a comeback on September 16.. I think we would be able to prepare for our comeback so much better if we could go and eat with the hyungs and noonas of 'Delicious Guys' TT.. Is there any way we can appear as guests right now?? If it's possible... please contact our company!"

Then, sure enough on September 9, 'Delicious Guys' confirmed news reports of Seventeen's guest appearance, along with other guests who recently took part in the program's filming.



There's also the fun story Seungkwan told after taking off his mask and revealing his identity on MBC's 'Mask King'! He shared at the time, "I wanted to guest on 'Mask King' since the pilot season. I made it a point to visit the 'Mask King' office, and sang 'Hello~'."

Netizens commented, "There's no way someone like that wouldn't be able to succeed", "Our Bbu doesn't sit around waiting for opportunities to come to him, he knows how to catch them with his hands!", "If there's someone around you who's that great at networking and social relationships, how could you not appreciate them?", "Best Pledis employee Bbu!", and more! Are you amazed with Seungkwan's bold, distinct work ethic?