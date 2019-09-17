Jang Dong Gun, Lee Kwang Soo, Ong Seong Wu, & more actors confirmed to attend '2019 Asia Artist Awards'

A handful of actors have been confirmed to attend this year's 'AAA'.

On September 18, organizers announced that Jang Dong Gun, Ji Chang Wook, Jung Hae In, Lee Kwang Soo, and Ong Seong Wu will be present at the '2019 Asia Artist Awards'. Set to take place in Hanoi, Vietnam, this year's awards will celebrate 2019's best Asian singers and actors!

This year, Jang Dong Gun had redefined his charisma as a veteran actor through the tvN drama 'Arthdal Chronicles', while actor Ji Chang Wook filled the brown screen on top of appearing on musical stages. Jung Hae In has drawn attention with melodramatic drama 'One Spring Night' and film 'Tune In For Love', while actor-entertainer Lee Kwang Soo appeared in the drama 'Live' and in the recently released film 'Tazza: One-Eyed Jack'.

As for Ong Seong Woo, his activities post-Wanna One has been proven successful through his debut JTBC drama 'At Eighteen'.

Stay tuned for more lineup announcement for this year's 'Asia Artist Awards'! The ceremony will be held on November 26, hosted by Leeteuk and Lim Ji Yeon (co-hosted by Nancy and Ahn Hyo Seop as bilingual counterparts).