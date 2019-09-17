Lee Jin Hyuk strikes it lucky in 'Cosmopolitan' photoshoot

Former 'Produce X 101' contestant Lee Jin Hyuk posed for another solo photoshoot.

On September 18, 'Cosmopolitan' shared preview images of Lee Jin Hyuk's solo pictorial for the magazine's October issue. For the concept, Lee Jin Hyuk was captured in a bowling alley, where he posed with both confident and dazed looks on his face.

During the interview, the idol talked about his friendship with former contestants Kim Min Gyu and Lee Se Jin, as well as with a few other contestants. "On my day off, the four of us -- Min Gyu, Dae Hwi, and Seok Hwa, and I -- often see each other...We usually eat together or chit-chat at a cafe. Without even a drop of alcohol, we, men, talk for hours until it becomes two o'clock in the morning. We talk about our worries that come from individual activities and other topics."

Do you miss watching 'Produce X 101'?