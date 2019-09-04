Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

8

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 44 minutes ago

Momoland's Nancy & Ahn Hyo Seop to attend '2019 Asia Artist Awards' as MCs in Korean and English

AKP STAFF

Momoland's Nancy and actor Ahn Hyo Seop will be joining Super Junior's Leeteuk and Lim Ji Yeon as MCs of the upcoming '2019 Asia Artist Awards'!

This year marks the 4th annual 'Asia Artist Awards', set to be held in Hanoi, Vietnam this November 26. Nancy and Ahn Hyo Seop will be joining the ceremony as MCs for their fluency in both Korean and English, as the 'AAA' aims to appeal to audiences on a global scale. 

Look forward to the chemistry between the 4 MCs of the upcoming '2019 AAA' including Leeteuk, Lim Ji Yeon, Nancy, and Ahn Hyo Seop, this November 26!

  1. Ahn Hyo Seop
  2. Lim Ji Yeon
  3. Nancy
  4. Leeteuk
1 1,153 Share 89% Upvoted

0

sandra2ne1black195 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

well, congrats and good luck <3

Share
2NE1, CL
CL possibly hinting at comeback
21 hours ago   10   3,160

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND