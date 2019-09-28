IOI's Kim Chung Ha & Kyulkyung try on lovely, traditional Chinese dresses on their 'Battle Trip' getaway

IOI fans will finally be able to see Kim Chung Ha and Kyulkyung's friendship trip to Guangzhou, China, on this week's episode of KBS2's 'Battle Trip'!

Set to air this September 28 at 9:15 PM KST, this week's 'Battle Trip' will have Chinese idol Kyulkyung guiding her good friend Kim Chung Ha on a picturesque vacation in Guangzhou, filled with lovely photo spots. In addition, you can see Kim Chung Ha and Kyulkyung trying on a matching set of elegant, blue traditional Chinese dresses together in some of 'Battle Trip's recently released still cuts above!

Make sure to tune in to this week's 'Battle Trip' for the lovely visuals of Kim Chung Ha, Kyulkyung, and their trip to Guangzhou!

