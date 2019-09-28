7

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

G.O and Choi Ye Seul will be holding their private wedding ceremony today!

Former MBLAQ member G.O and his fiancée Choi Ye Seul will be getting married at their private wedding ceremony, today (September 28)!

The couple will be tying the knot approximately 2 years after going public with their relationship. Their close family, friends, and acquaintances are expected to attend the ceremony. 

Ahead of the ceremony coming up later today, both G.O and Choi Ye Seul took to their Instagram accounts to also share the happy moments with fans and the public. G.O wrote, "D-Day. We promise to live happily." Choi Ye Seul wrote, "Marriage. We'll live well, sharing our happiness together! Thank you so much for your words of congratulations, and let's all walk toward the road to happiness together. To my soon-to-be husband, and my fans who are always cheering me on, I love you so so much." 

Congratulations, G.O and Choi Ye Seul!

D-DAY🎉 예쁘게 잘 살게요

