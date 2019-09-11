Highlight's Kikwang drops self-composed track 'Cotton Candy'

Highlight's Kikwang has dropped his self-composed track "Cotton Candy".



Fans first heard "Cotton Candy" at his solo concert 'LEEKIKWANGLIVE 2019' this past March before his military enlistment in April, and he's now uploaded the track on SoundCloud. The hip hop track, written and composed by Kikwang alongside Noday, is about falling in love and not knowing how to react to your feelings, and it follows Kikwang's last song "Paradise".



Listen to Kikwang's "Cotton Candy" below, and let us know what you think!