Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Highlight's Kikwang drops self-composed track 'Cotton Candy'

AKP STAFF

Highlight's Kikwang has dropped his self-composed track "Cotton Candy".

Fans first heard "Cotton Candy" at his solo concert 'LEEKIKWANGLIVE 2019this past March before his military enlistment in April, and he's now uploaded the track on SoundCloud. The hip hop track, written and composed by Kikwang alongside Noday, is about falling in love and not knowing how to react to your feelings, and it follows Kikwang's last song "Paradise".

Listen to Kikwang's "Cotton Candy" below, and let us know what you think!

2

crowboy39 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

Kikwang!!! :--)

0

thealigirl81,518 pts 17 hours ago
17 hours ago

wow, this deserves a music video

