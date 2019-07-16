Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Highlight's Kikwang drops self-composed track 'Paradise'

Highlight's Kikwang has dropped his self-composed track "Paradise".

"Paradise" is written and composed by Kikwang and Noday, and it's about how spending time with someone under the blue sky feels like paradise. The Highlight member's last release was "Nothing", a special track for fans before his military enlistment.

Listen to Kikwang's "Paradise" on Highlight's official Soundcloud below! 

