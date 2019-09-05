Jang Dong Yoon perfectly transforms into a beautiful widow in his character teasers for 'Tale of Nokdu'

KBS2's upcoming Mon-Tues historical romantic comedy 'Tale of Nokdu' has revealed a set of character teaser films of the storyline's beautiful male widow, Jeon Nokdu!

Played by actor Jang Dong Yoon, Jeon Nokdu is a man who for unknown reasons infiltrates a widower's village, dressed as a woman. In his latest character teaser above, Jeon Nokdu recalls how once upon a time(?), he was destined to be the fiercest warrior in Joseon... but in the blink of an eye, Nokdu is in full makeup and dress as a stunning widow, surrounded by men looking to take him/her out on a date!

In an earlier teaser below, Nokdu struggles to survive without having his identity revealed, all the while looking gorgeous in every shade of pink and white. Also starring actress Kim So Hyun as a courtesan-in-training named Dong Dong Joo, 'Tale of Nokdu' premieres this September 30 at 10 PM KST!



