Baekhyun thanks Sehun for a supportive coffee cart cheering on SuperM's debut

On September 4, EXO's Baekhyun shared a friendly selca with Kai in front of a loving coffee cart, from none other than EXO's maknae Sehun!

Baekhyun wrote, "Thank you our maknae Sehun! (Heart) #Loyal Man #Kai Baekhyun #SuperM." The coffee cart seems to have been sent in support of Baekhyun and Kai's debut in SM Entertainment's innovative male idol group SuperM.

Meanwhile, SuperM consist of members Taemin, Taeyong, Mark, Lucas, Ten, Baekhyun, and Kai. The group is expected to debut worldwide this October 4.

Sehun has always been supportive of his hyungs. He's sweet and loyal. Can't believe people were hating on him for this.

Whenever i heard or read the name "EXO" i shriver with joy 😍😍😍😍

