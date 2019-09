SBS MTV's music show will be taking a break this week.

'The Show', which airs every Tuesday evening at 6PM KST, announced that they would not be airing this week due to 'internal issues' at the broadcast station. The show did not provide any other explanations, but its mainstream channel counterpart, 'Inkigayo', did not air this weekend because of Chuseok.

The show, thankfully, will pick up as scheduled next week on September 24th.