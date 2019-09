Star Empire will be debuting a new girl group.

Their subsidiary Rising Star Entertainment will be debuting ARIAZ. The girl group consists of 6 members: Yoonji, Dawon, Sihyun, Yeori, Hyokyung, and Jooeun. Yoonji and Sihyun are from 'Produce 101' season 1, and Hyokyung was on 'MIXNINE'.

Producer Jung Ho Hyun, who produced EXO's "Lucky", GFriend's "Paradise", A Pink's "Push & Pull", Wanna One's "I Wanna Have", and more, will be producing their album.

Stay tuned for more on ARIAZ.