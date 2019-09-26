We In The Zone gear up for first comeback since debut with promotion schedule for 'Weeee!'

Rookie boy group We In The Zone will be making their first comeback since debut!

According to the boys' latest promotion schedule below, official teasers for We In The Zone's 2nd mini album comeback kick off on September 30 with their first photo teaser. In addition to a series of photo teasers, fans can look forward to content like a tracklist, MV teasers, lyric photos, an album preview, and more throughout October.

We In The Zone's 2nd mini album 'Weeee!' is set for release on October 30 at 6 PM KST!