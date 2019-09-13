7

CL combines past and present in elegant hanbok photos for Chuseok

CL is a queen through and through.

The superstar uploaded her Chuseok wishes to her fans on September 13th along with two elegant photos that show her stylish and artistic fashion sense. 

The two photos show traditional Korean cultural influences. 

+해피 추석+#🇰🇷thanksgiving

That could be horror movie's poster rofl :D♥

