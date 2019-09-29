Choi Ye Seul gushes about wedding with MBLAQ's G.O on personal Instagram account

Celebrity couple G.O and Choi Ye Seul are officially married!



On September 29 KST, Choi Ye Seul took to her personal Instagram account to share a candid image of the couple from their wedding ceremony.





"September 28, 2019. Autumn evening, a dreamland inside a fairy tale," she captioned the photo. In the image, G.O is seen looking chic in his tuxedo with Choi Ye Seul on his arm, wearing a billowing white wedding dress with detailed embellishment.



Meanwhile, Choi Ye Seul is a model and actress, while G.O is a member of MBLAQ. The two currently run a well-known vlogging channel, where they shared the various stages of planning leading up to their wedding day.

Check out her Instagram post below!